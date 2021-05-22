Sales of South Land Project at One Island South in Wong Chuk Hang on May 22, 2021. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s real estate buyers take a breather, ending the three-week sales rally at Road King’s South Land project
- In Wong Chuk Hang on the southern corner of Hong Kong Island, Road King sold 22 of the 106 flats on offer at its South Land project
- In Tuen Mun, Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) managed to find buyers for 13 flats out of the 82 on offer at the second phase of Regency Bay
Topic | Weekend Property
