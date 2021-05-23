A number of companies, including some of Hong Kong’s biggest banks, have recently announced plans to expand their staff numbers in the city. Photo: Winson Wong A number of companies, including some of Hong Kong’s biggest banks, have recently announced plans to expand their staff numbers in the city. Photo: Winson Wong
A number of companies, including some of Hong Kong’s biggest banks, have recently announced plans to expand their staff numbers in the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Sino Group joins financial, property firms in stepping up hiring in city, as economy recovers from Covid-19 dislocation

  • Company says it will host a career day on May 29 and offer about 1,000 jobs across its various businesses
  • Hiring has seen improvements, but companies are still taking a cautious approach: recruitment firm executive

Peggy SitoEnoch Yiu
Updated: 2:36pm, 23 May, 2021

