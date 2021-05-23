Pedestrians at a mall in Shenzhen. More than 10,000 new foreign-invested companies were established in China during the first three months of the year. Photo: AFP
Cross-border deals in China defy Covid-19 pandemic as international investors eye Greater Bay Area, strong economy growth
- More than 10,000 new foreign-invested companies set up in China in the first quarter, an increase of almost half from a year ago, official data shows
- There were 150 outbound deals by Chinese buyers, worth a combined US$17.15 billion this year, the biggest amount since 2018, according to Refinitiv
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
Pedestrians at a mall in Shenzhen. More than 10,000 new foreign-invested companies were established in China during the first three months of the year. Photo: AFP