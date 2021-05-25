Vacancy rates across technology districts in China, such as Shanghai’s Zhangjiang, dropped in the first quarter of this year compared with the end of 2020, according to CBRE. Photo: Handout Vacancy rates across technology districts in China, such as Shanghai’s Zhangjiang, dropped in the first quarter of this year compared with the end of 2020, according to CBRE. Photo: Handout
Vacancy rates across technology districts in China, such as Shanghai’s Zhangjiang, dropped in the first quarter of this year compared with the end of 2020, according to CBRE. Photo: Handout
China property
Business /  Companies

Chinese technology firms’ demand for office, research space surges as Beijing pushes for greater self-reliance amid US tensions

  • Investment in office space, research facilities in technology parks topped US$2.25 billion in first quarter, an all-time high
  • Active technology, media and telecoms companies in the office market show the government’s incentives have taken effect, analyst says

Topic |   China property
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:35am, 25 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vacancy rates across technology districts in China, such as Shanghai’s Zhangjiang, dropped in the first quarter of this year compared with the end of 2020, according to CBRE. Photo: Handout Vacancy rates across technology districts in China, such as Shanghai’s Zhangjiang, dropped in the first quarter of this year compared with the end of 2020, according to CBRE. Photo: Handout
Vacancy rates across technology districts in China, such as Shanghai’s Zhangjiang, dropped in the first quarter of this year compared with the end of 2020, according to CBRE. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE