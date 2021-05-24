Peng, 41, has an estimated net worth of US$1.8 billion and ranked 221st in the list of China’s wealthiest, according to Forbes. Photo: Handout Peng, 41, has an estimated net worth of US$1.8 billion and ranked 221st in the list of China’s wealthiest, according to Forbes. Photo: Handout
Peng, 41, has an estimated net worth of US$1.8 billion and ranked 221st in the list of China’s wealthiest, according to Forbes. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Beike names CEO Peng Yongdong as new chairman following Zuo Hui’s death

  • Peng, 41, to take over New York Stock Exchange-listed company, according to a statement filed with US regulators
  • Company executives, stakeholders agree to not dispose of any ordinary shares or American depositary shares that they currently hold for 365 days

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 10:58pm, 24 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Peng, 41, has an estimated net worth of US$1.8 billion and ranked 221st in the list of China’s wealthiest, according to Forbes. Photo: Handout Peng, 41, has an estimated net worth of US$1.8 billion and ranked 221st in the list of China’s wealthiest, according to Forbes. Photo: Handout
Peng, 41, has an estimated net worth of US$1.8 billion and ranked 221st in the list of China’s wealthiest, according to Forbes. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE