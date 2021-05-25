Nicolas Aguzin, the new chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearings Limited. Photo: Handout Nicolas Aguzin, the new chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearings Limited. Photo: Handout
HKEX’s new chief Aguzin vows to keep a steady course connecting China with the world’s markets, focus on sustainability

  • Hong Kong’s bourse operator and its unit London Metal Exchange will support China’s market opening and green investment initiatives
  • LME will launch four new products to support sustainable investment such demand for metals used in making electric vehicles

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:13pm, 25 May, 2021

