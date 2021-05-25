A picture of Beike Zhaofang. Photo: 163.com
Tencent’s housing broker Beike is in regulators’ cross hairs as China’s antitrust investigations pick up pace, Reuters reports
- SAMR has been formally investigating in recent weeks whether KE Holdings, also known as Beike, forces real estate developers to list housing information only on its platforms, Reuters reported
- The report is “fake news,” Beike said on its WeChat social media account, without elaborating. Company spokespeople referred media inquiries to its WeChat statement
Topic | China property
