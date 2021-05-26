The electric vehicle maker reported revenue of 3.58 billion yuan from January to March, down 13.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Photo: Reuters
Li Auto, whose Li One SUV competes against Tesla’s Model Y, predicts at least a 15 per cent sales jump as the US carmaker runs foul of angry Chinese customers
- The Chinese Tesla rival expects sales to rise between April and June following a lacklustre first quarter, as the American giant reels from a spat over quality and safety
- Li Auto made a net loss of 360 million yuan in the first quarter, compared to a net income of 107.5 million yuan between September and December
Topic | Electric cars
The electric vehicle maker reported revenue of 3.58 billion yuan from January to March, down 13.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Photo: Reuters