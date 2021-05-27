Hyundai Motor’s Cangzhou plant in Hebei province on November 15, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Hyundai says ‘Hi’ to electric cars, waving bye to combustion engines as it shifts gear to keep up
- The move will result in a 50 per cent reduction in models powered by fossil fuels, one of the people said, adding the strategy was approved by top management in March
- While Hyundai did not specifically address a Reuters query on its plans for combustion engine models, it said in an email on Thursday that it was accelerating adoption of eco-friendly vehicles such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and battery EVs
