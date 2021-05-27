Good employees including engineers and production workers are in high demand from China’s electric vehicle makers. Photo: Bloomberg Good employees including engineers and production workers are in high demand from China’s electric vehicle makers. Photo: Bloomberg
Good employees including engineers and production workers are in high demand from China’s electric vehicle makers. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s electric vehicle makers woo engineers, workers as they scramble for talent to build next-generation cars amid skills shortage

  • Massive amounts of fundraising by EV start-ups and an aggressive foray by technology giants into developing new electric models have triggered fierce competition for talent
  • Many job candidates are getting multiple offers from different employers, and the promise of a hefty pay rise of up to 50 per cent

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:02pm, 27 May, 2021

