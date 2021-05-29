View of the Bank of China Tower skyscraper from the Central and Western District Promenade in Hong Kong on September 9, 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Senior global bankers face easier travel to and from Hong Kong as Asia’s financial hub offers a sliver of chance to resume travelling
- Executives of SFC-licensed firms may apply for four trips per month: two for visitors and two for returning executives
- The exemption, effective immediately, is subject to full and timely disclosure of the travellers’ itineraries and strict adherence to movement and accommodation restrictions, the SFC said
