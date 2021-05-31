Members of Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund scheme on average had assets of about HK$251,000 in their MPF accounts as of December 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung Members of Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund scheme on average had assets of about HK$251,000 in their MPF accounts as of December 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Members of Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund scheme on average had assets of about HK$251,000 in their MPF accounts as of December 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s pension fund chief promises to initiate reforms as MPF managers urge further easing of investment rules

  • Fund managers want to launch products that can invest in high yielding assets such as Chinese bonds, commodities or sector funds
  • The MPFA in November relaxed rules allowing MPF fund managers to invest in shares of Chinese companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen

