Members of Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund scheme on average had assets of about HK$251,000 in their MPF accounts as of December 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong’s pension fund chief promises to initiate reforms as MPF managers urge further easing of investment rules
- Fund managers want to launch products that can invest in high yielding assets such as Chinese bonds, commodities or sector funds
- The MPFA in November relaxed rules allowing MPF fund managers to invest in shares of Chinese companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
