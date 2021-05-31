Workers of grid operator China Southern Power Grid inspect power cables connecting transmission towers in Dongguan, Guangdong province in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
China rations electricity supply in southern manufacturing regions as heatwave, economic revival fuel peak consumption
- China Southern Power Grid posted record peak-capacity loading of over 200 gigawatts in the past three weeks, company said in statement on WeChat
- Rationing frequency has doubled to two days a week, forcing owners to keep factories running on weekends or resort to diesel generators
Topic | Energy
