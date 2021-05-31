Workers of grid operator China Southern Power Grid inspect power cables connecting transmission towers in Dongguan, Guangdong province in May 2018. Photo: Reuters Workers of grid operator China Southern Power Grid inspect power cables connecting transmission towers in Dongguan, Guangdong province in May 2018. Photo: Reuters
Energy
China rations electricity supply in southern manufacturing regions as heatwave, economic revival fuel peak consumption

  • China Southern Power Grid posted record peak-capacity loading of over 200 gigawatts in the past three weeks, company said in statement on WeChat
  • Rationing frequency has doubled to two days a week, forcing owners to keep factories running on weekends or resort to diesel generators

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:27pm, 31 May, 2021

