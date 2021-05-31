The construction site of an elevated highway on the outskirts of Shanghai. The pilot scheme, currently open to only infrastructure firms, will be expanded to other property sectors after the first Reits prove to be successful. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s nine pilot Reits are oversubscribed on first day of offering
- Currently, only infrastructure companies are allowed to launch Reits
- Reits launched on Monday are aiming to raise a combined US$5.3 billion
Topic | Property financing
The construction site of an elevated highway on the outskirts of Shanghai. The pilot scheme, currently open to only infrastructure firms, will be expanded to other property sectors after the first Reits prove to be successful. Photo: Bloomberg