Tesla’s Chinese rivals NIO, Xpeng report mixed sales fortunes in May amid global chip shortage

  • Xpeng’s sales rose 10 per cent month on month in May to 5,686 units, while NIO’s sales fell 5.5 per cent to 6,711 units in the same period
  • Citi raises its China electric car sales forecast to 2.52 million units this year, from 1.79 million units

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:01pm, 1 Jun, 2021

Shoppers walk past an XPeng showroom at Chamtime Plaza in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
