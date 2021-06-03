Hong Kong and China Gas’ plant in Tai Po, New Territories. The company plans to expand its waste-to-energy businesses to cut carbon emission. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong and China Gas builds zero-carbon hydrogen know-how as it aims for a greener future
- Towngas has been conducting pilot programmes on hydrogen utilisation and equipment installations for past two years, managing director Alfred Chan says
- Company shelves plan to raise gas prices in Hong Kong this year
Topic | Energy
