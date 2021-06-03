The headquarter of Standard Chartered in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang The headquarter of Standard Chartered in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
The headquarter of Standard Chartered in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Companies

Standard Chartered, BC Group form joint venture to offer cryptocurrency trading in Europe

  • Standard Chartered’s venture unit will offer bitcoin trading to clients in Europe via a joint venture with Hong Kong-listed BC Group
  • Move comes as high-street banks increasingly venture into a market now worth over US$1 trillion globally

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The headquarter of Standard Chartered in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang The headquarter of Standard Chartered in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
The headquarter of Standard Chartered in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE