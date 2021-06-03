China’s capacity to generate electricity from wind and the Sun will nearly triple to more than 1,200GW by 2030, as it increases the share of non-fossil fuels in its energy mix. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China Three Gorges Renewables’ IPO receives strong response from investors eyeing gains from China’s carbon neutrality push
- The company’s online retail tranche was oversubscribed 190 times, which has led it to allocate more shares to this portion
- Investors are quite enthusiastic about the renewable energy sector, which is being encouraged by Beijing, analyst says
