Part of an interior view of a Model 3 seen at a Tesla outlet in a shopping mall in Beijing on May 26, 2021. Photo: AFP
Tesla recalls hundreds of imported Model 3 cars in China in another trouble with quality issues
- US carmaker to recall imported Model 3s produced in 2019 for seat belt, loose bolts issues, China’s market regulator said in a statement
- Tesla’s sales in China slipped 27 per cent in April from March amid its troubles with consumers, regulator
Topic | Xpeng
Part of an interior view of a Model 3 seen at a Tesla outlet in a shopping mall in Beijing on May 26, 2021. Photo: AFP