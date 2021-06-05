illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
exclusive | Coronavirus: Mindray’s Li Xiting eyes Top 3 spot among medical device makers as Covid-19 made him Singapore’s richest man
- Li Xiting, founder and chairman of Shenzhen Mindray, aims to direct the US$91 billion giant to Top 3 in the global market in the longer term
- Mindray plans to build more factories especially in China and increase M&A for acquiring advanced technologies in developed countries, he told the SCMP in an exclusive interview
Topic | Health in China
illustration by Lau Ka-kuen