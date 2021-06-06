Better disclosure by mainland China-listed firms is key to attracting foreign investors in Asia’s ESG funds boom. Photo: Shutterstock Images Better disclosure by mainland China-listed firms is key to attracting foreign investors in Asia’s ESG funds boom. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Better disclosure by mainland China-listed firms is key to attracting foreign investors in Asia’s ESG funds boom. Photo: Shutterstock Images
ESG investing
Business /  Companies

Asia’s booming ESG funds will take off if China improves disclosure standards, say asset managers

  • Funds managed with strategies linked to companies’ ESG performance doubled in Asia to US$25 billion last year from US$12 billion in 2019, according to JPMorgan
  • Engagement by foreign investors has already seen some Chinese firms enhance disclosures, while impending regulatory requirements would improve it further

Topic |   ESG investing
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:52pm, 6 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Better disclosure by mainland China-listed firms is key to attracting foreign investors in Asia’s ESG funds boom. Photo: Shutterstock Images Better disclosure by mainland China-listed firms is key to attracting foreign investors in Asia’s ESG funds boom. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Better disclosure by mainland China-listed firms is key to attracting foreign investors in Asia’s ESG funds boom. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE