Better disclosure by mainland China-listed firms is key to attracting foreign investors in Asia’s ESG funds boom. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Asia’s booming ESG funds will take off if China improves disclosure standards, say asset managers
- Funds managed with strategies linked to companies’ ESG performance doubled in Asia to US$25 billion last year from US$12 billion in 2019, according to JPMorgan
- Engagement by foreign investors has already seen some Chinese firms enhance disclosures, while impending regulatory requirements would improve it further
