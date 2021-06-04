A Hainan Airlines aircraft sits on the tarmac in Beijing on May 13, 2018. Photo: Reuters
HNA Group faces US$187 billion in claims from 67,400 creditors, according to bankrupt conglomerate’s online meeting
- HNA has confirmed 405.7 billion yuan in claims as valid and has rejected 353.5 billion yuan in claims
- Another 156.5 billion yuan in claims are being assessed as part of a preliminary review while some claims have yet to be reviewed
Topic | HNA Group
