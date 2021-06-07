Banksy’s ‘Laugh Now Panel A’ painting, which is estimated at US$4.1 million at the top end, is displayed at JW Marriott Hotel, in Admiralty, ahead of its auction on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Phillips courts bitcoin tycoons for Banksy painting at upcoming Hong Kong auction
- Auction house says it will accept payments in bitcoin and ether for Banksy’s ‘Laugh Now Panel A’, which is estimated between US$2.8 million and US$4.1 million
- More art sellers are willing to accept payment in cryptocurrencies, as the number of cryptocurrency millionaires swells
Topic | Bitcoin
Banksy’s ‘Laugh Now Panel A’ painting, which is estimated at US$4.1 million at the top end, is displayed at JW Marriott Hotel, in Admiralty, ahead of its auction on Tuesday. Photo: Jonathan Wong