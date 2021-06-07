WH Group has operations in both mainland China and the US, running pig farms and selling pork and other meat products. Photo: Reuters
World’s biggest pork producer WH Group makes US$1.93 billion buyback offer to boost value as stock underperforms market
- WH Group is offering HK$7.80 per share to buy back 13 per cent of its capital at a premium over market price
- The cash offer at 12.6 per cent premium to June 2’s last traded price comes as stock underperforms the Hang Seng Index
Topic | Smithfield Foods
WH Group has operations in both mainland China and the US, running pig farms and selling pork and other meat products. Photo: Reuters