Aerial view of Canberra, the capital of Australia, whose government has been at loggerheads with Beijing for the last couple of years. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese tech firms snub Australian office market amid Beijing’s spat with Canberra over trade, Covid-19 handling

  • The icy relations between Canberra and Beijing are unlikely to encourage mainland tech giants to view Australia as a favourable investment destination, say analysts
  • The office vacancy rates in cities like Sydney have soared amid the pandemic, a trend that could have been eased by Chinese tech firms taking up space

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:37am, 8 Jun, 2021

