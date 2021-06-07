Julia Leung Fung-yee, the SFC’s deputy chief executive. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong securities watchdog has stepped up scrutiny to avoid Archegos-like meltdown in city, deputy CEO says
- Archegos meltdown shows funds with concentrated bets could go from winning to losing overnight, SFC Deputy CEO Julie Leung says
- Hong Kong regulators have been very proactive in enhancing risk management and preventing over leverage of margin lending, advisory body chief says
