Julia Leung Fung-yee, the SFC’s deputy chief executive. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong securities watchdog has stepped up scrutiny to avoid Archegos-like meltdown in city, deputy CEO says

  • Archegos meltdown shows funds with concentrated bets could go from winning to losing overnight, SFC Deputy CEO Julie Leung says
  • Hong Kong regulators have been very proactive in enhancing risk management and preventing over leverage of margin lending, advisory body chief says

Topic |   SFC
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:21pm, 7 Jun, 2021

