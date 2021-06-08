The HKMA has set up a working group to study the technology and regulatory issues related to an e-Hong Kong dollar, Eddie Yue said on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So The HKMA has set up a working group to study the technology and regulatory issues related to an e-Hong Kong dollar, Eddie Yue said on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong will explore digital currency, monetary authority says as it launches fintech plan

  • Time is right for HKMA to explore e-Hong Kong dollar, CEO Eddie Yue says
  • Authority to oversee banks’ fintech plans, set up data sharing to help SMEs get bank loans and provide training and support for projects under new fintech plan

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:02pm, 8 Jun, 2021

