The proposed changes will ‘give more assurance to the independence of the regulatory system’, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui says. Photo: AFP The proposed changes will ‘give more assurance to the independence of the regulatory system’, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui says. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong mulls extending top watchdog’s supervisory reach to accountants auditing private firms

  • Move will expand Financial Reporting Council’s reach beyond accountants auditing city’s 2,500 plus listed companies
  • Proposed changes could diminish role of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a self-regulatory body

Georgina Lee  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:02pm, 8 Jun, 2021

