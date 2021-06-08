A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai on May 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters. A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai on May 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
China’s EV war: Tesla’s May deliveries of electric cars rise 30 per cent as delivery backlogs shield it from home-grown rivals

  • Tesla delivered 33,463 vehicles made in Shanghai last month, according to data provided by the china Passenger Car Association (CPCA)
  • Fans who flocked to Tesla’s showrooms following the surprise launch of its Model Y on January 1 were told to wait until the second quarter for delivery

Pearl LiuDaniel Ren
Pearl Liu  and Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 8 Jun, 2021

