China’s carbon neutral goal: Shanghai aims to have 10,000 hydrogen-powered cars on roads in 2023

  • City planning nine scenarios to boost the use of hydrogen-powered vehicles, official says
  • Shanghai had 1,200 such cars on its roads at the end of last year

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:17pm, 9 Jun, 2021

