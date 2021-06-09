Hydrogen-powered trucks and buses were displayed at the International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Congress on Wednesday. Photo: Daniel Ren
China’s carbon neutral goal: Shanghai aims to have 10,000 hydrogen-powered cars on roads in 2023
- City planning nine scenarios to boost the use of hydrogen-powered vehicles, official says
- Shanghai had 1,200 such cars on its roads at the end of last year
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
