Shun Tak makes a splash in its Singapore property debut, selling a duplex penthouse at Park Nova for a record US$26 million
- Park Nova set a record when a penthouse measuring 5,899 sq ft (548 square metres) sold for S$34.38 million (US$26 million)
- Shun Tak will follow through Park Nova’s success with a second luxury apartment tower, a five-star hotel and a commercial building in Singapore
