Competition in China’s fresh food delivery segment has intensified with the entry of Meituan Dianping. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese operators of grocery apps Missfresh, Dingdong target US$500 million each via US IPOs, say sources
- Chinese grocery platforms Missfresh and Dingdong Maicai are said to be targeting about US$500 million each in US stock offerings to fund growth
- While the grocery delivery space in China remains crowded, the market is expected to grow 32 per cent to US$2.46 trillion by 2025 from last year
Topic | Banking & Finance
