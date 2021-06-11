Huizhou borders Shenzhen and the resulting concentration of big Chinese technology companies has boosted the role the Greater Bay Area is playing in consolidating China’s lead in EVs globally. Photo: Shutterstock Images Huizhou borders Shenzhen and the resulting concentration of big Chinese technology companies has boosted the role the Greater Bay Area is playing in consolidating China’s lead in EVs globally. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Huizhou borders Shenzhen and the resulting concentration of big Chinese technology companies has boosted the role the Greater Bay Area is playing in consolidating China’s lead in EVs globally. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business /  Companies

Chinese autonomous driving firm Desay allows Greater Bay Area city Huizhou to steer EV sector

  • Desay has been working with BlackBerry and Nvidia to deliver internal computing hubs that can power autonomous driving
  • The Shenzhen-listed firm is behind Xpeng’s P7 and is also helping Li Auto develop a Level 4 autonomous driving system

Knowledge |   Greater Bay Area
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:33am, 11 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Huizhou borders Shenzhen and the resulting concentration of big Chinese technology companies has boosted the role the Greater Bay Area is playing in consolidating China’s lead in EVs globally. Photo: Shutterstock Images Huizhou borders Shenzhen and the resulting concentration of big Chinese technology companies has boosted the role the Greater Bay Area is playing in consolidating China’s lead in EVs globally. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Huizhou borders Shenzhen and the resulting concentration of big Chinese technology companies has boosted the role the Greater Bay Area is playing in consolidating China’s lead in EVs globally. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE