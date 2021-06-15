Some workers seen outside a designated quarantine hotel in North Point, Hong Kong, in December 2020. Photo: Felix Wong Some workers seen outside a designated quarantine hotel in North Point, Hong Kong, in December 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Concrete Analysis by Shaman Chellaram

New trends emerge as hotel operators embrace ‘adapt, adjust and accommodate’ mantra for survival

  • Eastern Yogic mantra offers important instructions for hotel operators seeking to beat the industry slump
  • The slide in demand has given hotel owners a window to revamp concepts, quicken renovations and explore market repositioning

Updated: 1:16pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Shaman Chellaram is senior director of Asia valuation & advisory services at Colliers.