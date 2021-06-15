The company opened 13 new stores in mainland China last year with a strategic focus on Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Photo: Nora Tam
Cafe de Coral to speed up China expansion after mainland business, sops boost restaurant firm’s net profit
- Company revealed its plans after its net profit for 2020 almost quintupled, despite lower revenue in Hong Kong
- Cafe de Coral will continue to expand in Greater Bay Area, chairman says
The company opened 13 new stores in mainland China last year with a strategic focus on Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Photo: Nora Tam