Great Wall Motors’ Thai plant will make a number of models, including SUVs. Photo: Shutterstock
Great Wall Motors starts selling Haval H6 hybrid electric vehicles in Thailand in overseas expansion drive
- China’s largest maker of SUVs is launching production at its Thai factory, which is capable of churning out 80,000 cars a year initially
- Great Wall’s Rayong plant, the group’s second investment after Russia in 2019, will also produce battery powered electric vehicles and conventional cars
