A bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday on April 26, 2021. Photo: AP A bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday on April 26, 2021. Photo: AP
A bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday on April 26, 2021. Photo: AP
IPO
Business /  Companies

Angelalign’s shares more than double in Hong Kong debut as dearth of blockbuster IPOs lures traders to maker of braces

  • Angelalign’s shares started trading at HK$431 per share, 148 per cent higher than their offer price of HK$173
  • The maker of orthodontic braces raised HK$2.91 billion in its initial public offer

Topic |   IPO
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:52am, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday on April 26, 2021. Photo: AP A bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday on April 26, 2021. Photo: AP
A bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday on April 26, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE