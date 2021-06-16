A bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday on April 26, 2021. Photo: AP
Angelalign’s shares more than double in Hong Kong debut as dearth of blockbuster IPOs lures traders to maker of braces
- Angelalign’s shares started trading at HK$431 per share, 148 per cent higher than their offer price of HK$173
- The maker of orthodontic braces raised HK$2.91 billion in its initial public offer
