Hong Kong firm Far East sells four-star Dorsett London for US$162 million in what could be British capital’s biggest hotel deal this year
- FEC units Mazuma Holdings and Dorsett Hospitality (UK) sell property to Aldgate Hotel Bidco, a unit of US-based Highgate Hotels and Cerberus Capital Management
- As of September last year, FEC operated 31 hotels in Asia, Australia and Europe
The Dorsett City Hotel London in Aldgate High Street. The hotel has been acquired by Aldgate Hotel Bidco, a unit of US-based Highgate Hotels and Cerberus Capital Management. Photo: Handout