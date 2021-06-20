Some of the travellers are sent to the Ramada Grand View in North point which is designated quarantine hotels on December 22, 2020. Photo: Felix Wong Some of the travellers are sent to the Ramada Grand View in North point which is designated quarantine hotels on December 22, 2020. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus quarantine: Singapore pips Hong Kong in quantity and range of usable hotels, getting the edge in resuming travels

  • More than 70 hotels in Singapore, or 26.3 per cent of the 226 in the city state, have served as SHN facilities since March 2020, according to the Singapore Tourism Board
  • Hong Kong assigned 33 hotels, or 11 per cent of the city’s 312 licensed hotels, to serve as quarantine venues from June 20 until August 31

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 11:38am, 20 Jun, 2021

