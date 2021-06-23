A transmission electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Insilico last year partially opened up its database of drug compounds to help global pharmaceutical companies find a cure for the disease. Photo: EPA-EFE A transmission electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Insilico last year partially opened up its database of drug compounds to help global pharmaceutical companies find a cure for the disease. Photo: EPA-EFE
A transmission electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Insilico last year partially opened up its database of drug compounds to help global pharmaceutical companies find a cure for the disease. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pharmaceuticals
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong AI biotech firm Insilico Medicine raises US$255 million in funding round led by Warburg Pincus

  • Insilico has raised more than US$310 million from expert pharmaceutical and technology investors since its inception in 2014
  • Qiming Venture Partners, Eight Roads, Lilly Asia Ventures, Baidu Ventures and Sequoia Capital China among investors joining latest funding round

Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:30am, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A transmission electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Insilico last year partially opened up its database of drug compounds to help global pharmaceutical companies find a cure for the disease. Photo: EPA-EFE A transmission electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Insilico last year partially opened up its database of drug compounds to help global pharmaceutical companies find a cure for the disease. Photo: EPA-EFE
A transmission electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Insilico last year partially opened up its database of drug compounds to help global pharmaceutical companies find a cure for the disease. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE