A transmission electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Insilico last year partially opened up its database of drug compounds to help global pharmaceutical companies find a cure for the disease. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong AI biotech firm Insilico Medicine raises US$255 million in funding round led by Warburg Pincus
- Insilico has raised more than US$310 million from expert pharmaceutical and technology investors since its inception in 2014
- Qiming Venture Partners, Eight Roads, Lilly Asia Ventures, Baidu Ventures and Sequoia Capital China among investors joining latest funding round
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
