A crowd around an electric vehicle made by BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2021 trade fair show in China on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric cars may outsell petrol-fuelled vehicles sooner than expected in 2033, EY’s AI prediction tool says
- EV sales may outpace fossil fuel-burners in 12 years in Europe, China and the US, EY says using an AI-assisted prediction tool
- By 2045, non-EV sales are seen plummeting to less than 1 per cent of the global car market
Topic | Electric cars
A crowd around an electric vehicle made by BYD during the Auto Shanghai 2021 trade fair show in China on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg