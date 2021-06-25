Hong Kong is intended to play a role as an Asia-Pacific headquarters and business services and innovation centre for the Greater Bay Area region, the report says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong can connect Greater Bay Area with world, much like San Francisco’s role in Bay Area, US think tank says
- Both cities are meeting grounds, says US think tank Bay Area Council Economic Institute in report issued with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council
- This is the first time an American think tank has been asked to draw up such a report
Topic | Greater Bay Area
