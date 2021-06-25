A livestreamer promotes products from a live streaming base during the Singles’ Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, in November 2020. Millions of people have turned to live streaming to earn a living during the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Millions turn to livestreaming to earn a living during Covid-19 pandemic, as the gig economy takes hold
- Many people and businesses would not have survived the pandemic if it were not for the gig economy, says co-founder of live streaming service Uplive
- Asia Innovations Group, the start-up behind Uplive and Lamour, is looking at launch an IPO in New York in the second half of this year, sources say
