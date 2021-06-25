A SAIC hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is displayed during the 21st China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, in September 2019. Photo: Getty Images A SAIC hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is displayed during the 21st China International Industry Fair in Shanghai, in September 2019. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese carmaker SAIC to spin off hydrogen fuel cell unit, eyes Star Market IPO

  • Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology will prioritise Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Nasdaq-style Star Market for IPO, financial magazine Caijing says
  • SAIC has been actively looking to raise capital to support growth of SHPT: sources

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:06pm, 25 Jun, 2021

