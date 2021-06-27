Carlsberg China hopes to differentiate itself by using climate-friendly production processes. Photo: Weibo
Online deliveries help Carlsberg break into top five beers in world’s largest market
- Digital channels will be a key strategy beyond pandemic, Carlsberg China president Lee Chee Kong says
- China, which generated US$24 billion in beer sales in 2019, is the Danish multinational’s biggest market
