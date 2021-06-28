A ceremony marking the debut of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 28, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese biotech, health care listings help Hong Kong IPO market to third place globally in first half as total number falls to five-year low
- As the number of IPOs during the first half dropped to the lowest since 2016, Chinese biotech and health care issuers have helped buoy the market
- Hong Kong’s bourse is expected to rank third globally in terms of IPO funds raised for the first half, slipping from second at the end of 2020
