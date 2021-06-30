Raffles City Hangzhou is among the developments in which Ping An plans to acquire a stake. Photo: Handout
Insurer Ping An to acquire stakes in six Raffles City properties from Singapore’s CapitaLand in deal worth up to US$5.1 billion
- Ping An unit will acquire stakes in Raffles City Shanghai, Raffles City Beijing, Raffles City Ningbo, Raffles City Chengdu, Raffles City Changning (Shanghai) and Raffles City Hangzhou
- Acquisition will help in ‘appreciation of insurance funds’, Ping An says
Topic | China property
