The headquarters of AIA Group in the business district of Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg The headquarters of AIA Group in the business district of Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
AIA
AIA acquires US$1.86 billion stake in life insurance arm of China Post Group as it expands presence in the mainland

  • Hong Kong’s biggest publicly traded life insurer will buy a 24.99 per cent stake in China Post Life Insurance as it expands its presence in the mainland
  • China Post Life has access to a retail distribution network of around 40,000 financial outlets across the country, reaching over 600 million customers

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 6:00am, 30 Jun, 2021

