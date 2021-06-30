The headquarters of AIA Group in the business district of Central in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
AIA acquires US$1.86 billion stake in life insurance arm of China Post Group as it expands presence in the mainland
- Hong Kong’s biggest publicly traded life insurer will buy a 24.99 per cent stake in China Post Life Insurance as it expands its presence in the mainland
- China Post Life has access to a retail distribution network of around 40,000 financial outlets across the country, reaching over 600 million customers
Topic | AIA
