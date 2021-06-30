An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange to mark its listing on August 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s rival Xpeng prices Hong Kong IPO at HK$165 per share as electric carmaker kicks off second primary listing
- Xpeng’s offer price represents a 4.1 per cent discount to its US close on Tuesday
- Xpeng’s shares will start trading from July 7 under the stock code ‘9868’
Topic | Xpeng
