An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange to mark its listing on August 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange to mark its listing on August 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange to mark its listing on August 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Xpeng
Business /  Companies

Tesla’s rival Xpeng prices Hong Kong IPO at HK$165 per share as electric carmaker kicks off second primary listing

  • Xpeng’s offer price represents a 4.1 per cent discount to its US close on Tuesday
  • Xpeng’s shares will start trading from July 7 under the stock code ‘9868’

Topic |   Xpeng
Georgina LeePeggy Sito
Georgina Lee  and Peggy Sito

Updated: 12:12pm, 30 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange to mark its listing on August 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange to mark its listing on August 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
An Xpeng P7 electric car is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange to mark its listing on August 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE